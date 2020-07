HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Two months after being diagnosed with liver cancer, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, Norman Lee Boggs II, age 47, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away at home with his wife, Karen Marie (Towbridge) Boogs, by his side.

He was born in Fredricksburg, Virginia on July 14, 1972 to Norman Lee I and Cora Mae (Walker) Boggs.