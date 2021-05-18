Susan O. Torno, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, May 14, 2021, Susan O. Torno, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at age 70.

Sue was born on August 16, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, fourth in line of five children, to Roosevelt Martin and James and Simone Bellando.

Her many life adventures, from running her own ceramic shop in Warren to being a casino cashier in Lake Tahoe, made her many friends and great stories. She raised her only child, her daughter, Danielle Jackson, on her own while working at Delphi Packard Electric.

In 2000 she married the love of her life, Donald Torno and they spent many wonderful summers at their camper at Slippery Rock Campground.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roosevelt; stepfather, Jim and eldest sister, Margaret Grimes Hunt.

She is survived by her mother, Simone; husband, Don; daughter, Danielle; son in- law, Adam Jackson; grandson, Jordan Jackson; brother, James (Beverly) Martin, Sr.; sisters, Mary Lou Martin and Monique (Rob) Mark; her two stepdaughters, Melissa (Grant) Becker and Katie Torno; five stepgrandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

Sue was well known for not holding back her opinion and telling you exactly what was on her mind (even if you didn’t ask). She may have never learned how to properly say Tommy Hilfiger but she was never without colorful language. She loved her grandson with all her heart, all dogs, her “happy place” in Slippery Rock, collecting Emmet Kelly clowns and stopping at each and every garage sale. Her wishes were for her family and friends to remember and celebrate her as she was before her illness.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation to Angels for Animals be made in Sue’s name.

A private celebration of life will happen this summer for family and close friends.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.