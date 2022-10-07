YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Susan Marie Baton, age 38, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown on June 4, 1984 to Richard Albert Baton of Florida and Christine Ann (Perchinski) Baton of Parma, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Susan is survived by her son, Aaron Stoddard of Pennsylvania; sister, Karen E. Baton of Youngstown; nieces and nephews, Makayle Hollis of Pennsylvania, Herman “Junior” Brink, Noah Brink and Tyler Brink all of Youngstown; aunt, Eileen Price; uncle, Michael Brochu and cousins, Philip Brochu and Joey Broshu.

Susan was the sweetest person and had a kind and caring soul.

Friends will be received on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 9, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.