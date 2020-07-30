Susan Kaye White, Columbiana, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

July 28, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Susan Kaye White, age 74, of Columbiana, passed away surrounded by her family. 

She was born in East Liverpool on December 18, 1945 to Robert and Margaret (Deem) Barnes.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Susan Kaye White, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com