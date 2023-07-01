YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Susan Kay DeVault, age 65, of Youngstown, Ohio, died at Hospice House surrounded by her family.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on October 20, 1957, to William and Shiela Johnson.

As if having five children wasn’t enough while being a stay-at-home mom, Susan also cared for many children and worked as a preschool assistant. The last nine years of her working life were spent in a pizza shop.

Susan loved being with her family, it was “her” everything. She was an amazing full-time mom and loved watching all her grandchildren. Susan had the best advice and was everyone’s biggest cheerleader. She loved to cook, bake and shop on Amazon! She loved animals and her favorite show was Dr. Pol. Susan will really be missed by her dog, London. Some of her favorite food were rotisserie chicken and Kluski soup.

Susan is survived by her children, Kristin (Michael) King of Howland, Mike (Lisa) Jurus of Boardman, Alan DeVault of Canfield, Nicole (Michael) Malleske of Boardman and Emily (James) Paris of Boardman; grandchildren, Aleah, Michael, Jayla, Laci, Maxwell, Alan, Jr., Logan and Morgan and siblings, Janine Ross of Boardman and William Johnson of Hubbard.

Besides her parents, Susan was also preceded in death her husband, of 44 years, Alan. They were married on March 16, 1979.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023 followed by a Celebration of Life Service at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

