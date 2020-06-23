Susan Ellen Barkley, New Wilmington, PA

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Susan Ellen Barkley, age 69, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, passed into the Lord’s embrace.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on June 22, 1951 to George and Dorothy (Brophy) Snarey.

