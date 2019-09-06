Susan E. Takas, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan E. Takas, age 71, lost her hard fought four-year battle with cancer on Friday, August 30, 2019, at home surrounded by her close friends, family and many loved ones when she peacefully fell asleep in death awaiting her resurrection to a Paradise Earth.

Susie was born in Youngstown on June 11, 1948, to David S., Sr. and Helen J. (Skrobot) Taylor.



Susie, leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 53 years, Emery S. Takas, Sr. of Austintown; children, David (Christine) Takas, Emery (Courtney) Takas, Jr. all of Austintown, Ohio, Helana (Warren) Kettering of Youngstown, Tiffany Takas of Austintown and Deborah (Justin) Petro of New Castle, Pennsylvania; her niece, who she raised, Christine (Arthur) Detwiler of Austintown (their children, Raymond (Emily), Savannah and Sierra); grandchildren, Brandi Takas, Lexi, Cassie, Arionna Kays, Taylor and Brandon Waselich; as well as, a countless number of loving friends and other family members. Susie is also survived by her siblings, David (Linda) Taylor, Jr. and Jeanie Miller.

Besides her parents, Susie was also preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Taylor.



Susie was a 1966 graduate of Boardman High School.

She was a devoted Christian and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses at the age of 13. She spent most of her earlier years preaching and teaching others about God’s Word, the Bible, giving them a real hope for the future. Susie continued doing so until her last breath.



Susie had a passion for floral arranging and decorating and did so for countless weddings, parties and other large events. She loved photography, playing piano and bred Persian and Himalayan cats for a number of years.

Being devoted Christians, both Susie and husband, graciously opened their home for numerous people, both young and old, caring for their greatest needs during hard times. She was considered by many as a “second” Mom.

Susie, will be dearly remembered for her generosity, selflessness, love for life, quirky sense of humor, determination and devotion to her family, friends and for her undying faith and appreciation of God’s grand creation.



The family wants to thank the staff of Crossroads Hospice of Akron for their tender care and compassion. They treated Susie with the utmost respect and love during her final days.



Family to receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 550 N. Four Mile Run Road, Youngstown, OH 44515. Service will be be officiated by Brother Dan Adams of the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

