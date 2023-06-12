VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Tod Johnson, 46, of Vernon Township, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023.

He was born on March 11, 1977, in Warren, the son of James and Robin (Nemeth) Johnson.

Steven graduated in 1995 from Badger High School.

Following graduation he worked as a landscaper and he was known also known as a “master detailer” of cars.

He was a kind person who loved taking care of people. Steven would help out his neighbors or anyone else that needed his help. He was a jack-of-all trades. He attributed his knowledge to Dan Hall, who was like a father to him. Dan taught him so many things and with that knowledge, Steven was able to help out anyone who was in need. Steven was a quiet man, he enjoyed the outdoors. Last spring, he planted apple and peach trees and in his free time, he enjoined taking care of them and watching them grow.

After being introduced by friends, Kimberly and Steven were inseparable. They were able to share 23 years together. Theirs’ was a relationship based on love and trust. They made many beautiful memories through the years and Kim will remember them all.

Steven is survived by his partner of many years, Kimberly Ann Sowers of Vernon Township; brother, Scott Johnson (Megan) of Youngstown and nephew, Noah Johnson of Youngstown.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Date and time to be announced shortly.

