YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 24, 2023, Steven Mitchell Orr passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Salem, Ohio on September 14, 1956 to James and Ada (Sturgile) Orr.

Steve honorably served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Guasal Canal (LPH-7) from 1976-1985. He was incredibly proud of his time in the service and of his distinguished title of shellback.

For many years, Steve enjoyed traveling the country with his wife and dog during his time as an over the road truck driver.

Steve is remembered and survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Wilberta (German) Orr; stepdaughters, Sherri (The late Leroy Waller) Wilson, Tracey (Greg) Nutt; grandchildren; Makenzie (Sebastian) Craig, Richard Craig III, Sydnie (Jacob) Craig, Gracie Orr, great-granddaughter, Arabella, and other grandkids.

Steve will also be remembered by his children, Shannon Burnett and Lucas (Amanda) Orr.

A Memorial Dinner will be held later, please check back for any updates.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Steven Mitchell Orr, please visit our floral store.

