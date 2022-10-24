AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Steven Joseph Mondak, age 81, of Austintown, Ohio passed away in Heath Knolls Nursing Facility after a brief illness.

He was born in Youngstown on December 20, 1940 to Steven and Pearl Mondak.

Steve is survived by his fiancée, Jean Constance of Austintown; children, Steve (Heather) Mondak of Rogers and Michael (Charity) Mondak of Salem; grandchildren, Sarah, John, Amber, Kaitlyn and Jennifer and sister, Diane.

Steve honorably served his county in the United States Army.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, road trips and coffee shops. Steve was a fun loving man that was family oriented but most of all he loved his grandchildren and put family first above anything else.

A private family viewing took place and Steve will be burial in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors.

The family respectfully request that in lieu of flower memorial donations be directed to dav.org to help disabled American Veterans.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

