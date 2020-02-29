Steven Dwayne Snyder, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, February 27, 2020, Steven Dwayne Snyder, age 48, of Youngstown, passed away.

He was born in Youngstown on May 30, 1971 to Norman D., Sr and Barbara L (Miller) Snyder.

Besides is mother, Steve is survived by his beloved daughter, Liberty Lynn Snyder, age 10 and other family members.

Steve was preceded in death by his father.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

