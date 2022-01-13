WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven B. Anthony Jones, age 47, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on May 29, 1974 in Ashtabula, Ohio to Gary and Gloria (Butte) Jones.

Steven grew up in San Bernardino, California and attended San Gorgonio High School. He later received his GED and worked as a general laborer.

His last job was as a flagger for Area Wide Protective (AWP) in Warren.

Steven loved to watch movies and drink Polar Pops. His recent favorite hobby was fixing cars. He also found great pleasure rooting against his wife’s favorite Cleveland sports teams. Most of all, he cherished his children.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria, whom he married on August 31, 1995; children, Robert, Jacob and Hailee and siblings, Joe (Sheri), Chris (Rochelle) and Taresa.

