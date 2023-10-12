HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve Joseph Ditommaso, 85, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

He is survived by his life partner of 49 years, Diana Sippl and his beloved pet, Sadie. He leaves behind his sister, Vita Mraulak, (Ditommaso); only daughter, Robbyn L. Warnock (DiTommaso, Gallite); grandson, Kevin A. Gallite; granddaughter, Krista M. Gallite; grandson, Josh Warnock (Becky) and three great-grandchildren, Hope Gallite, Jamison Warnock and Cian Warnock.

He was a graduate of South High School, class of 1956 and an honorable veteran of the United States Army.

He was a skilled musician who left love in the hearts of his audiences for over 60 years. One of his many bands were “Fat Funk”, “Grayson Brother’s” and he ended his career with his soulmate, Diana (Steve and Diana) as a cherished duo. He inspired many musicians along the way.

An avid auto aficionado, owning many classic cars throughout his life, he was the proud owner of multiple car dealerships under the name of “Steve Grayson Motors”. He also formerly owned a well-known restaurant and bar in Struthers, Ohio, “Grayson Station”, along with a computer store, “Grayson Computers”.

He was a man to be remembered as the best partner, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend that you could ask for. Always quick with a joke that filled you with laughter and joy. He had a loving and open heart, helping anyone in need that he could, in any way that he could.

Preceded in death by his parents, Vito DiTommaso and Susie (Pagley) DiTommaso; sister, Ann Serafino; brother-in-law, Ray Serafino; sister, Mary Carfangia; brother-in-law, Alfred (Meatball) Carfangia; sister, Irene Consiglio; brother-in-law, Joe Consiglio; son-in-law, Pete Mraulak; son-in-law, Kevin R. Gallite; son-in-law, Robert S. Warnock; nephews, Michael Consiglio, Chuckie Serafino, Ron Tanner and Randy First; in-laws, Adam and Priska Sippl and brother-in-law, Sieg Sippl.

In lieu of flowers, please make all charitable donations to Hospice of the Valley, per request of the family.

