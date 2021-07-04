Stephen Vincent Ilovsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Stephen Vincent Ilovsky, 65, of Youngstown, passed away at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on February 23, 1956, to the late Vincent Ilovsky and Mary Ann (Svasta) Ilovsky Hunt.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Sharon Joy (Jenkins) Ilovsky; children, Jodie (Jay) Brimmer of Oklahoma, Christopher (Melissa) Ilovsky of Boardman and Stephen (Taylor Walczak) Ilovsky, Jr., of Austintown; grandchildren, Jack, Barrett and Benjamin; siblings, Teresa Petch of Boardman; stepfather, Dennis Hunt; sister-in-law, Pamela (Stephen’s best friend, Jimmy Markovich) Jenkins; nieces, Carly, Jennifer and Jamie; nephew, Jay, along with, D.J. and Nevaeh, who called him, “Uncle Steve;” life-long friend, Freddie Alexander; close friend, Ted Sloan and his six very much loved kitties.

Over the years Stephen or Ted would pick the other one up early to arrive at the Landmark Restaurant, many times before sunrise, just to have morning coffee and solve all the world’s problems from their booth. These two, along with Jimmy Markovich, all worked at various capacities with Donnie Iris & The Cruiser, which Stove LOVED.

For over 30 years, Stephen worked for Shephard of the Valley, Boardman, where he was the director and maintenance and operations until his illness. Knowing that he and friend, Ted Sloan, worked with and sold merchandise for the band, his staff often referred to him as a “roadie.”

Stephen also tuned guitars, loved going to Geneva and Lake Erie, boating and fishing, the Canfield Fair and cooking. He could start a meal with almost nothing and make it taste fantastic.

He was a life-long member of Holy Name Church in Youngstown and his family is grateful for the expressions of love and support from family and friends from across the country and Europe.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, beginning with a short service at 5:00 p.m., followed by fellowship, light snacks and refreshments until 7:00 p.m., at Real Living Ministries – Warehouse of Worship, 11331 South Avenue, North Lima, OH 44452.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.