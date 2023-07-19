GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, June 29, 2023, Stephen Skudlarek, age 75, of Guilford Lake, Ohio, passed away at home with his family by his side.

Stephen was born in Barberton, Ohio on June 22, 1948, to Edmund Skdularek and Helen Agnes (Skudlarek) Dorff.

Stephen is survived by his sons, Damyon Skudlarek of Ohio and Jonas Ian Skudlarek of Florida; companion, Clara Moats of Guilford Lake; siblings, Mary Bowser of Salem, Joan (Alan) Gibson of Wynona and Charles Dorff of Minerva, as well as nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Stephen was also preceded in death by his siblings, John Dorff, Donna Dorff and Gloria Yurjevick; stepfather, John Dorff and stepmother, Eva Skudlarek.

Stephen was retired from American Steel and honorably serve his county in the United State military.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stephen Skudlarek, please visit our floral store.