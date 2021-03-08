Stephen Arthur Pontius, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen “Steve” Arthur Pontius, age 71, of Lake Milton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Steve is survived by son, Stephen “Zack” Pontius of Austintown, Ohio; his brothers, Kenny Pontius, Clarence Pontius and Ray Pontius, all of Lake Milton, Ohio and his grandchildren, Catherine Pontius, Stephen Pontius, Hannah Pontius and Austin Newhouse.

He was preceded in death by his brother, James Pontius.

He worked for Asplundh Tree Service for 18 years and U.S. Steel.

He loved old Mopars, going to swap meets and car shows and working on old cars.

As Steve requested, no funeral service will be held. His wish was that we celebrate his life at a later time.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

