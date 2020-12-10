Starla Gayle Smith, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Starla Gayle Smith, age 65, of Niles, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2020.

Starla was born December 15th, 1954 in Warren, Ohio as the second of James T. and Norma Lee (Musgrave) Garrison’s five children.

Starla was a kind, compassionate, and generous woman who made an impression on everyone who knew her, whether that was as a loving mother, daughter, sister, or aunt who was devoted to her family, as a friend, or in her professional role prior to retirement, as a teen driving instructor for Town and Country Driving School of Warren. Starla was witty, nurturing, and young at heart, and she truly enjoyed her work with young people. She also was a lover of animals, especially cats, and took in numerous strays and rescue cases throughout her lifetime. Starla often filled her home with the sound of her beautiful singing voice. She was an avid reader and always had an interest in learning something new, she also enjoyed browsing antique stores and garage sales, but most of all she loved cooking and spending time with her family and loved ones.

Starla leaves behind to cherish her memory two children: Adam John Smith of Youngstown, Ohio and Jennifer Starr Smith, of Niles, Ohio, as well as Jennifer’s partner, Craig Bondor. She is also survived by her younger brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenric J. (April) Garrison, Jonathan L. Garrison, Jeffrey L. (Lotte) Garrison, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other extended family members, and the many people who came to know her as “Mom” regardless of blood relation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Norma Lee; husband, John C. Smith; older brother, Timothy J. Garrison; longtime friend and sister-in-law, Joan (Bilchak) Garrison and youngest nephew, Kyle N. Garrison.

A memorial service will be held for close family and friends, but details are still pending due to pandemic related delays.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

