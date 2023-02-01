BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributess) – Stafford E. Austin, age 51, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

He was born December 3, 1971 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Aurelia Graham and the late John Cooper Thomas Austin.

Stafford grew up in Youngstown and was raised by his mother and father-in-love, Marvin Miller.

His passion for nature and art were unwavering. As a teenager, he spent many days wandering through Mill Creek Park enjoying nature and fishing. His favorite place to be was at Glacier Lake. Stafford had many gifts in life but he excelled at drawing. His artistic flair was in everything he did. As a student at South High School, he won many awards for his freehand drawings. It was shortly after high school that he found his passion in life as a chef. Stafford cooked in many kitchens from Ohio to Texas.

In his pursuit of happiness, he relocated to Texas for more than 20 years. While living in Texas, he easily made friends and those friends embraced him like family. The close friendships he had are proof of a life well spent.

Stafford then decided to return to Ohio to be near his beloved family. His family is forever grateful that they had that time to spend with him. At the end of his life’s journey, Stafford’s love will remain with all who knew and loved him.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Aurelia Patricia Griswold-Miller; brother, Shawn E. Graham; sister, Costella (Curtis, Sr.) Harris; nieces and nephews, William Smith III, CurZhea Marshall, Curtis Harris, Jr., Jalyssa Stanford, Calvin Brown and Caden Brown; uncles, Jerome (Jackie) Miller and Glenn (Doris) Miller and his favorite aunt in the world, Jackie Williams. Stafford also leaves behind many cousins and friends that loved him dearly.

We know Stafford was greeted in the next life by both of his fathers, John Austin and Marvin Miller; his grandparents, Cecil and Costeller Miller, Robert Eugene Griswold and Katherine Lewis, as well as, his uncle, Cecil Miller, Jr. and cousin, Jerry Miller.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat located at 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509, followed by a repass at Bistro 1907 Restaurant, 44 Federal Plaza, Youngstown, Ohio.

