Sophie Antolik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, June 24, 2020, Sophie Antolik, age 103, of Youngstown, passed into God’s hands.

She was born in Campbell on December 24, 1916 to John and Sophie Handzush.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Family respectfully request donations to St. John Lutheran Church, 1429 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

