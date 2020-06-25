Breaking News
Sophie Antolik, Youngstown, Ohio

June 25, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, June 24, 2020, Sophie Antolik, age 103, of Youngstown, passed into God’s hands. 

She was born in Campbell on December 24, 1916 to John and Sophie Handzush.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

Family respectfully request donations to St. John Lutheran Church, 1429 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

