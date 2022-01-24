YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 15, 2022, Sophia Mary Dalambakis, age 74, passed away peacefully a home.

She was born on April 3, 1947, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late Chris and Georgia (Capsambelis) Dalambakis.



Sophia was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked all her life as an orthopedic medical secretary.



On of her great loves was traveling. She made multiple trips to Hawaii, Greece, New York City and Baltimore, Maryland, to name a few.



Sophia is survived by her siblings, Toula (the late, Oliver) Sjoberg of Catonsville, Maryland, Tia Carney of Vienna, Ohio and Bill (bett0 Dalambakis of Youngstown Ohio; Goddaughter and niece, Dr. Dory Lloyd; niece, Jessica Sjoberg; Godson and nephew, Matthew Carney; nephews, Nicholas Carney, Christopher, Alexander, Andrew, Angelo and Godson and nephew, Luca Dalambakis and cousins, Robert and Richard Wilson, Chris Dalambakis, Michael and Chris Capsambelis.



Keeping with Sophia’s wishes, no service are currently planned. A celebration of life service will take place and be announced at a future date.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.