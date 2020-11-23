Soon Yi (Kim) Blankenship, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Soon Yi Blankenship, age 77, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on September 9, 1942 in Seoul, South Korea and raised by her father, Dauk Hwa Kim.

Soon Yi is survived by her only child, Danny (Denise) Blankenship of Austintown, Ohio and grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor, Daniel, Alec, Jacob and Joseph Blankenship.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

