Sonia Marie Padilla, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sonia Padilla, age 69, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown, Ohio.

She was born in New York, New York on May 10, 1951 to Nelson and Graciela Padilla.

Her memory will be cherished by her spouse, Salvador Santiago and her children, Curtis Padilla, Milton Marin, Graciela Marin and Nelson Padilla. She was very much a proud grandmother and great-grandmother, a loving sister and a beloved aunt.

