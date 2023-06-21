YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After an extended illness, Sonia Lynn Miller, age 55, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 1:23 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Sonia was born in Warren, Ohio on June 21, 1967, to Robert and Carletta Miller.

Sonia was the proud mom of three and proud grandmother to two grandsons. She was pursuing a degree at Colorado Tech University, studying to receive her BSBA with a Concentration in Healthcare Management.

Sonia loved to spend time with her family, friends, and her beloved pooch, Unique. She loved Dolphins and was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Sonia leaves to Cherish her memory, her mother, Carletta Calhoun, sons, Donovan (Spank) Miller, Deslyn (Little Man/Ike) Miller; sister, Amy Calhoun; grandsons, Donovan Miller, Braylen Miller, as well as nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her father, Sonia was preceded in death by her son Dezmon (Peanut) Baugh; sister, Yvette Miller, and grandparents, Maxie and Roberta Miller.

Sonia’s family will greet visitors on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Highway Tabernacle Church, 3000 S. Raccoon Rd, Youngstown, OH 44515. Immediately following the service a Repass will be held at Hope Academy, 610 N Lake Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Cards and flowers can be sent to Highway Tabernacle Church June 21, 22 and 23, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memoires and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

