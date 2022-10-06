STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Solina T. Cora, age 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022.

She was born July 22, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Pastora Casal.

Solina and her five sisters and brother grew up on Wood Street in Youngstown, living a good part of their life there.

She worked at the front desk in the family business, Youngstown Service Laundry for many years. She retired from King Cleaners after 20 years of employment.

In 1946, she married her beloved husband, Ralph Cora and they had three children, Janice, Karen and Ralph. Eventually, the family moved to the south side.

After her husband, Ralph, passed away, Solina moved in with her daughter, Janice. Janice lovingly took care of her mother in her later years.

The entire family feels very blessed to have had so many years with her. Solina was young at heart. She always felt she was 99 years young. Every morning, she would greet the staff at Maplecrest with a big smile on her face. Some mornings, you could find her dancing in her wheelchair.

She loved her family dearly and always wanted to have her entire family gather for big family dinners every Sunday on Cornell Street. The family remember how she made the best cavatellis; she was such a great cook.

Our Solina was one of a kind, she could sit talk with anyone. She especially loved to sit with “the kids” and play cards with them and they loved to play with her too. She didn’t miss a trick. She was also known to enjoy playing BINGO and sometimes gambling, whenever she had the chance.

We will certainly miss our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She leaves to cherish her memory forever, her son, Ralph Cora and his wife, Kathy; her daughters, Janice Cora and Karen Griffith and her husband, Douglas; grandchildren, Aimee (Casey) Liebert, Brian (Jenna) Cora, Christine (Matthew) Blamford, Natalie Davis and Matthew Davis; great-grandchildren, Alex Nelson, Madeline Liebert, Jake Liebert, Logan Blamford, Leo Cora, Ava Solina Cora and Luca Cora; sisters, Celia Ciarniello and Adele Malie; brother-in-law, Tony Fuentes and a host of nieces and nephews.

Solina was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Pastora Casal; husband, Ralph Cora; sisters, Louisa Costerella, Anita Fuentes and Violet Rosenburg; brother, Joe Casal; brothers-in-law, Rocky Costerella, Jim Malie, James Rosenburg and Tom Ciarniello and sister-in-law, Clara Casal Woychik.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to special nurses, Karen and Alice and the entire staff of Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center for the wonderful care they gave Solina.

Solina was a loving and caring woman who will be missed by her family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. to honor her. The celebration will be held in the Calvary Chapel at Calvary Cemetery located at 248 Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Solina Theresa Cora, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.