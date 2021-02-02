Sigismond Pierre-Louis, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 28, 2021, Sigismond Pierre-Louis, age 85, of Mineral Ridge, passed into his heavenly home.

He was born in Hinche, Haiti on October 30, 1935 to Arthur Pierre-Louis and Anne (Leociana Arnoux) Castagne.

