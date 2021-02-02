Sigismond Pierre-Louis, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

January 28, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 28, 2021, Sigismond Pierre-Louis, age 85, of Mineral Ridge, passed into his heavenly home. 

He was born in Hinche, Haiti on October 30, 1935 to Arthur Pierre-Louis and Anne (Leociana Arnoux) Castagne.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.  Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sigismond Pierre-Louis, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com