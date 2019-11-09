Shivani Hemantkumar Bhatt, Anand, Gujarat

ANAND, Gujarat (MyValleyTributes) – Suddenly, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, Shivani Hemantkumar Bhatt, 24, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on July 11, 1995 in Anand, Gujarat, India to Hemantkumar Mahaehchandra Bhatt and Bindiyaben Kannaiyalal Hemantkumar Shah Bhatt.

Shivani was in Youngstown to interview for her residency at Trumbull County Memorial Hospital. She was repatriated to her home in India for traditional Hindu funeral services.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.