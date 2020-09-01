Shirley “Paula” Bell, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Pauline “Paula” Bell, age 50, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020.

She was born in Xenia, Ohio, on September 15, 1969 to Karen Diane Robson and William Kenneth Bell. She lived most of her life in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Shirley was known as “Paula Bell.” Paula was friendly to everyone. She enjoyed being outdoors and absolutely loved her garden, her grandkids and NASCAR. She was also an accomplished storyteller.

Paula is survived by her longtime boyfriend, Jimmy Uehlinger of Boardman, Ohio; father, William Kenneth Bell of Indiana; children, Andrew (Lauren) Bell of Glassport, Pennsylvania, Kristina Ford of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Chris Winzek of Glassport, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jeremy, Adriana, Rain and Anthony; siblings, Sandy (David) White of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Billie (Donnie Brown) Bell of Niles, Ohio, Rachel (Nicholas Migliozzi) Bell of McDonald, Ohio and Jason Bell of Indiana; aunts, Cindy (Dave Ritchie) Brewer and Debbie (Billy) Dunn, all of Deerfield Beach, Florida; nieces, Sandy Owens and Lexi; nephews, Tim, Johnnathan, Quintin and Dylan and four great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen D. (Jeffrey) Robson; grandparents, Clifford Jack and Joanetta Brewer; aunt, Vicki Brewer and cousin, Michael Adam.

Calling hours will be held at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515, DAY AND TIMES TO BE ANNOUNCED.

Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley “Paula” Bell, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: