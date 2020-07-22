Shirley K. Williamson, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Shirley K. Williamson, age 71 of Poland, passed and entered her heavenly home.

She was born in Salina, Kansas on October 8, 1948 to Jack M. and Lula Agnes (Turner) Robinson.

Shirley is survived by her children, Rhonda (Timothy) Shipley of Lowellville and Russell (Shannon) Wilson of Land O’ Lakes, Florida; grandchildren, Tiffany (Joe) Arthur of Lowellville, Makailee Wilson of Florida and Logan Wilson of Florida; great-granchildren, Katrina, Anthony, Joelle, Benjamin, Lilah and Mazikeen; stepchildren, Christopher Williamson of Warsaw, Kentucky and Dawn (Chris Chadwick) Parks of Warsaw, Kentucky; life-long “sisters”, Retta (Duane) Wilt of Canfield and Ruthie Higgison of Minnesota, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her late husbands, Robert Wilson (2010) and David Williamson (2018) and her ten siblings.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

