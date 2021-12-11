WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Carroll, age 61, passed away early Friday morning, December 10, 2021 with her family by her side.

She was born to Kalman Berenics, Sr, and the late Helen Berenics on December 17, 1959 in Warren, Ohio.

Shirley graduated from Niles McKinely High School in 1978 and spent her young life growing a family.

She spent the last few years as a taxi driver, a job that she loved.

Shirley is survived by two daughters, Harley Boyer and Kristy Reifinger, as well as six grandchildren (Mikey (Mya), Jayson, Marlee, Farrah, Dylan and Addison). She is also survived by a brother, Kalman Berenics, Jr. and her father. She is preceded in death by her daughter Margaret (Maggie) Carroll and her mother.

Shirley had a love of reading, her cats Sheba and Shadow, and watching Lifetime movies. She enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and gardening throughout her life. She spent most holidays baking and decorating sugar cookies, a tradition her family plans to carry on in her honor.

Viewing and a small service will be held 4-7 pm on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley Ann (Berenics) Carroll, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.