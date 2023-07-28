PORTERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Brenneman, 88, of Portersville passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at her daughter’s residence.

She was born on June 23, 1935 in Portersville to Charles and Annabelle (McQuaid) Stickle.

She was married to Roland Brenneman and they enjoyed 56 years together. He survives at home.

A homemaker, Mrs. Brenneman enjoyed baking and cooking, gardening, swimming, sewing and spending time with her family and friends.

As a Jehovah’s Witness, she was a long time member of the Ellwood City and then later, the New Castle congregations. She developed many strong and lasting friendships there.

In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her daughter, Susan Micco of New Castle; two sisters, Lois Schnell and Joyce (Charles) McConnell of Portersville; grandchildren, Joshua (Racheal) Clyde of West Pittsburg, Monica Zook and Nick Micco of New Castle, and three great- grandchildren, Nika Annabella Micco and Camden and Colton Zook.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Micco, son-in-law, Norman Micco and a sister, Joan in infancy.

At Shirley’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. A memorial service at the New Castle Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be planned and announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley Ann Brenneman, please visit our floral store.