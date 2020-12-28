Shirley A. Stoeber Ripple Bradick, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 19, 2020, Shirley A. Stoeber Ripple Bradick, age 87, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully.

She was born in Dickerson Run, Pennsylvania, on October 21, 1933, to Walter T and Meredith (Robinson) Stoeber.

Shirley was a 1951 Struthers High School graduate.

She went on to work at Dollar/PNC Bank until 1995.

Shirley enjoyed golfing with her Bedford Heights League.

She loved to fish. Shirley and her husband, Jim spent many years boating and fishing on Catawba Island, keeping her family and friends supplied with fresh Lake Erie perch and walleye. We couldn’t begin to count how many pounds of fish she fried!!

Shirley is survived by her husband, James J Bradick, whom she married February 18, 1988; children, Thomas (Renee) Ripple of Amesville, Ohio, Elaine (Ray) Kosa of North Jackson, Ohio, Kathleen Cariglio of Akron, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (June) Stoeber.

She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas A. Ripple, Southside Division, Youngstown; sister, Lois (the late Vern) Davison of Poland; brother, Walter “Junior” Stoeber; her dear friends, Dolores Finn and June Montgomery.

Special thanks to Jason and the entire staff at Southern Care Hospice Service.

As per Shirley’s request, there will not be any calling hours. And she is asking that you “make memories and then hold on to them, they are the gifts that keep on giving.”

