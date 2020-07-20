Shirley A. Honsinger, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Shirley A. Honsinger, age 68, of Warren, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born in Warren on February 2, 1952, the youngest daughter of the late Frank and Barbara McMurray.

Shirley was a 1970 graduate of Howland High School and went on to become an LPN at Warren City Schools. She most recently worked at Community Skilled Nursing until starting treatment for her illness.

Shirley leaves behind a daughter, Sarah of Warren; son and daughter-in-law, Paul W, and Adrianna and their son, Paul G,; sister and brother-in-law, Ilene and Joern Erikson; nephews, Scott Fuchilla and Matt (Deana) Fuchilla; several great-nieces and nephews; her companion, Donald Ayers and her cat, Boutrup.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Sam Fuchilla and her beloved dog, Hayley.

Per Shirley’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will not be any calling hours.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

