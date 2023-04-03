SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry Lynn Bresal, 74, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023 with her family by her side.

She was born October 29, 1948 to Grant and Beverly (Chantrene) Burton in Battle Creek, Michigan.

She was employed as an administrative assistant for the government. Sherry was a quiet person who had a wonderful inner strength that she showed whenever there was a need. She was an avid reader and a lover of cats. If there was a stray cat, Sherry always made sure it had a home. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving because she enjoyed having her family all around her. It was her family that brought her the most joy in life. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. Her family will love and miss her.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Bresal and brother, Larry Dale Burton.

Sherry is survived by her children, Nekoe (Eric) Fisher of Youngstown, Ohio, Jeffrey (Ellie Troyer) Braswell of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Rebekah Braswell of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; beloved grandchildren, Bryce, Cierra, Zoii, Cheyenne, Brianna, Spencer and Caleb.

Her family will receive friends and family on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Shenango Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 1001 Wheatland Road, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania 16159.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

