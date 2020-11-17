Sherry Lee Kamphus, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, November 14, 2020, Sherry Lee Kamphus, age 58, of Warren, passed away under Hospice care.

She was born in Warren on November 22, 1961 to Larry and Susan (Farkas) Chinchic.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Christopher Kamphus; stepdaughter, Kari Kamphus and father, Larry.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

