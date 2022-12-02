YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman Lee McCoy, 79, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, from complications of a stroke.

Sherman was born July 23, 1943 in Palo Pinto, Texas to Veva Marie Gann-McCoy and John Timothy McCoy.

He spent his early childhood in Fortune Bend, Texas, moved to Mineral Wells, Texas with his family at a young age and attended Mineral Wells High School. Sherman eventually left his beloved Texas and moved to Ohio to be with the love of his life.

Sherman was a truck driver from a young age and spent 50 years as an owner operator hauling mostly steel. He loved his trucks and taking his wife and daughter with him on trips. Many vacations were spent driving the semi to Texas to visit his family.

Sherman was also an avid hunter and loved to fish. One of his favorite things was fishing in Texas for striped bass and catfish. His childhood was filled with crazy stories of escapades with his brothers and friends, getting into trouble every chance they could.

After retirement, Sherman found a love of cooking and spent a lot of time trying new recipes. He loved making meals for his family and always loved having cookouts with family and friends. He also spent many days working around the house and helping others with projects. He spent every evening sitting on his swing, enjoying the weather and talking with his wife. Weekends were usually spent playing competitive games of dominoes, going out to dinner or going to the casino.

Sherman leaves a wife of 57 years Aleria Rose Mikus McCoy. He also leaves four loving children, Kimberly (Donald) Hall, Kevin (Trudie) McCoy, John McCoy and Stephanie (Wade) Cluck; three grandchildren who adored him, Rachel Hall, Ian Keslar and Steven McCoy and siblings, Carolyn, Bobbie and Ricky.

Sherman was preceded in death by both his mother and father; his brothers, Timothy and Stanley and sister, Bonnie.

Sherman was loved by all who knew him. His passing will leave an emptiness for all who were close to him. He lived an honorable life following the cowboy code and is deeply missed.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sherman Lee McCoy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.