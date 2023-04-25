NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman Joseph Stiles, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Boardman, Ohio.

Sherman was born on January 30, 1943 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, to Joseph C. Stiles and Ethel Hagen Stiles. He grew up alongside his older sister, Carole Normand (Carmel, California) and younger sister, Vicki Epling (formerly of Rootstown, Ohio).

He married his beloved wife, Lynn Morrow, in 1971 and they spent 51 beautiful years married. He was an outstanding husband, who some might even say spoiled his wife, Lynn, in the very best of ways. Together they had two children, David and Aaron and three grandchildren, Zaeda, Maxwell and Ravenna.

Sherman grew up in Nanty Glo, Pennsylvania and Akron, Ohio and graduated from Garfield High School in 1960.

He spent his career in Salvage working for General Motors at the Lordstown Plant for 27 years before retiring to spend the latter half of his life tinkering and enjoying time with his family.

Sherman will be remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit. He was a beloved father, grandfather and friend. He was known to be caring, resourceful and industrious. Happiest with a cup of coffee, a project and fast cars, Sherman was a man of simple pleasures and lots of laughter. As a father, he was gentle and fair. He loved showing his boys how to build and do things. Many hours spent in the garage brought he and his boys together over cars and machines. Sherman also loved being involved with the boy’s Scout Troop 46 and served as Treasurer for many a year. Both David and Aaron rose to be Eagle Scouts with Sherman and Lynn at their side, beaming with pride.

Sherman is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren, as well as his sister, Carole and many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be deeply missed by all. May Sherman’s memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.

An open house celebration of Sherman’s life will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Drake’s Landing in Canfield, Ohio from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend and share their memories of Sherman. Please wear spring colors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boy Scout Troop 46 via paypal using the email address Troop46Boardman@gmail.com.

