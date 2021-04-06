Sheldon Emery Howell, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, April 2, 2021, Sheldon Emery Howell, Jr., age 49 of Youngstown, passed into his heavenly home.

He was born in Canton, Ohio on September 9, 1971 to Karen Lynn Simpson and Sheldon Emery Howell.

Sheldon collected model cars and had a passion for the movie, Fast and Furious, monster trucks and transformers. He was a fan of music, often listening to his favorites, Insane Clown Posse and AC/DC. Sheldon loved working the Canfield Scaregrounds, horror movies and collecting horror genre. His sports enthusiasm could be seen while rooting for his favorite teams, the Oakland Raiders, the Oakland A’s, the Florida Marlins, Michigan State and wrestling.

Sheldon was a member of First Christian Assembly in Youngstown.

He is survived by his fiancee, Kelly Marx; future father-in-law, Joseph Marx; his “best friend” and “brother”, Larry Boyle, whom he enjoyed fishing and baking with; his rescued cat, Tigress and his beloved dog, Carmella, which he rescued from the animal shelter.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his fiancee, Kelly Marx.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

