Sheila Eileen McLaughlin, Butler, PA

BUTLER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sheila Eileen McLaughlin passed away on Saturday, January 2 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on February 14, 1952 to James and Dorothy (Thompson) Snyder.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, David (Candice Wilson) of New Bedford, Pennsylvania, Dawn (Jason) Andrews of Rogers, Ohio and Tannya (Joseph) Smiley of Lowellville, Ohio; her grandchildren, Peyton, David III, Nathan, Madison and Bryson McLaughlin, Alexis (Ethan) Smith, Shane, Pamela and Matthew Andrews and Drew and Jake Arnett and her siblings, Paul (Susan) Snyder, Elaine (Chuck) Kornack, John (Angie Ogle) Snyder and Shirley Arnett.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James Snyder.

Sheila will always be known for always feeling her love when she hugged you.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

