WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn Michael Culp, 25, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away in his home on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on August 21, 1996.

He grew up with his brother, Cody and did everything with him. As kids they were inseparable and in adulthood Cody was one of his best friends.

Shawn attended Sharon High School where many of his close friendships started. He was a member of the football team, wrestling team, show choir and active in musicals throughout high school. He loved music and singing so much.

Shawn planned on marrying his fiancée, Karlee, in May 2022. Their relationship was the definition of love, a bond that was unbreakable and true.

He was a respected corrections officer for two years at the Mercer County Jail and built many bonds with his fellow officers and lieutenants. He loved his job and all of his coworkers dearly.

He enjoyed reading Manga and watching animes such as One Piece, Naruto, and Demon Slayer. Shawn especially loved spending time with his family and children. He bonded with his son by playing video games with him every chance he got.

Shawn lit up a room with his presence. He was charismatic, kind, determined and loved whole-heartedly. His laugh was so contagious, you couldn’t help laughing along with him. He was an amazing father and gave everything he had for his kids. Shawn had many friends who adored him and whom he thought of as his brothers. No matter what they needed he was there for them.

Shawn is survived by his fiancée, Karlee Osborne, of West Middlesex; daughter, River Culp of Butler; son, Cooper Osborne of West Middlesex; parents, Rita and Bradley Bolois of Vienna, Ohio; grandparents, Barbra and Victor Bolois of West Middlesex; grandfather, Dr. David Culp of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; siblings, Alexis and Cody Culp of Vienna; niece, Eliza Tarr of Vienna and nephew, Nicholas Tarr of Vienna.

Shawn was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gail Blaney, who passed away on September 9, 2019.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

