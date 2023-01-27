GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn Allen Smith, age 62, passed away after a long illness at Quality Life Services in Grove City, Pennsylvania on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022.

Shawn was a 1979 graduate of Greenville Senior High School.

He was employed as a short order cook and a forklift operator.

He had many interests, including fishing and he loved to spend time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Grace Adams and his grandparents, William Adams and Mabel Adams (Lehman) James and Mary Smith.

He leaves behind a loving father, Robert Smith; daughter, Rebecca Mikulin; sister, Valerie Smith; brother, Stuart Smith, as well as, a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He will always be lovingly remembered by his family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 29, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.