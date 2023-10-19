YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After long suffering with Crohn’s disease, on Friday, October 6, 2023, Shauna Lee Barber, age 36, of Youngstown, Ohio passed from post-surgical complications in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown on June 21, 1987, to Eugene Thomas and Starr Lee (Frederick) Barber.

Shauna is survived by her beloved children, Savanna Rose (Shoemaker) and Leya Shoemaker, both of New Middletown, A’Ashlynn Hayden, Legend Hayden and Nari Hayden, all of Youngstown; fiancé, Travis Hayden of Youngstown; sister, Tarah Barber of Girard; nieces, Nevaeh Neill, Brianna Neill and Serenity Neill, all of Girard; grandmothers, Mary Barber of Struthers and Nancy Tripodi of Cortland; uncles, David (Kim) Frederick of South Carolina, David (TaRa) Barber of Akron, Keith Barber of Liberty, Dennis (Nancy) Stewart, Edward Frederick and Robert Frederick and aunt, Donna Martin.

Besides her parents, Shauna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugene Stanley Barber, Duke and Kay Schultz and uncle, Phillip Barber.

Shauna was a lifelong resident of Youngstown.

Her family owned and operated the “Barber Carwash” on the city’s west side. She made many memories there with her sister, Tarah. They would spend time with family, hang out and play most of the day. As Shauna grew up playing at the carwash turned to working at the carwash!

Shauna was a great mom to her children and enjoyed spending time with her loving fiancé, Travis. She enjoyed arts and crafts and being a stay-at-home mom. She is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Family to receive friends on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m., in the Freedom Church, 9900 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown, OH 44442.

