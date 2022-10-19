WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Sharon “Pete” (Lees) Wolfe, age 80, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania passed peacefully at UPMC Farrell Hospital.

Sharon was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on May 29, 1942, to the late Charles F. and Mary (Brown) Lees.

With love and devotion Sharon and her husband, Claude Maurice Wolfe, raised their children in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

They raised their children together with love and devotion in West Middlesex.

Sharon graduated from New Castle High School and earned her bachelors degree from Indiana University in Pennsylvania.

She started her career in Music Education at Hickory Elementary School in Hermitage and retired from Shenango High School. As a teacher, Sharon was known for her musical talent. She later became the organist for Lebanon United Presbyterian Church in Mercer, Pennsylvania and Neshannock Presbyterian Church in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

Sharon’s hobbies included playing the piano and organ, gardening, cooking and canning but she was most proud of teaching and had a great fondness for her students.

Besides her husband Claude, Sharon is survived by her children, Beth (Fred) Schulte of Hubbard, Ohio, Shawn (Carol) Wolfe ; her grandchildren whom she doted over, Hannah (Zach) Clark, Lillian Schulte, Cera (Kevin) Kopple, Ian Muller; brother, Rev. Larry C. Lees; nieces, Eryn Rhodes, Anna Lees and nephew, Bryan Lees.

Family to receive friends from 10:30 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Presbyterian Church of West Middlesex, 3082 East Main St., West Middlesex, PA 16159 followed immediately by a luncheon at the church.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com or crematepa.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sharon “Pete” (Lees) Wolfe, please visit our floral store.