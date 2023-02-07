YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, age 62, of Youngstown, Ohio, died in Hospice of the Valley’s, Hospice House with her family by her side.

She was born in Huron, Ohio to Mary Jane Wolfe.

Sharon is survived by her son, Zachary Wolfe and grandson, Isaac Wolfe, both of Struthers.

Besides her mother, Sharon was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Kathleen Marino and uncle, Alvin DeMine.

Sharon graduated from Ursuline High School, then studied as a surgical technician at Choffin Career & Technical Center. She completed the program as her class valedictorian.

Sharon worked in the field for years until she retired from Sharon Regional Hospital while still moonlighting as an instructor in surgical technology back at Choffin.

Afterward she spent her time with her cat, dogs, friends and her family. Sharon love sparkling things and anything to do with nature, the outdoors, animals and flowers which by the way she could arrange beautifully. She never hesitated to help those in need, almost to a fault.

Sharon was a member of Christ the King Anglican Church where she served as a lector, Bible studies leader and on the altar guild.

She will be deeply missed.

Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023. at Christ the King Anglican Church, 202 E. Park Avenue, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.