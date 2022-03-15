CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharlene D. Morris, age 76, passed away at her Champion, Ohio home on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

She was born on April 30, 1945 in Parkersburg, West Virgimia and was the last surviving child of the late S.D. and Delores Rhodes.

She married the love of her life, Ronald Morris, on June 30, 1962. Ron and Sharlene lived in Ravenna most of their lives aside from a three-year stint in California while Ron served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

She worked for many years selling appliances and then as a personnel manager a the Stow K-Mart. Sharlene ended her career at Myers Appliance in Ravenna when, at age 49, she was diagnosed with MS and endured a full-time, courageous, 30-year battle with this terrible disease.

Sharlene is survived by by her children, Kim (Todd) Garland of Newton Falls, Tina (Michael) Whitmore of Ravenna and Mark (Kim) Morris of Champion; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Morris; brother, Michael Rhodes and sister, Sharon Redfern.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Sharlene will be buried at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

