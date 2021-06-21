Sharla Mae “Charlie” Raver, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, June 11, 2021, Sharla Mae “Charlie” Raver, age 59, of Berlin Center, Ohio passed away at home.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on August 24, 1961, to Edward Gene and Emma Jean (Catchpole) Davis.

Charlie is survived by her daughter, Brandy Sue Raver; grandchildren, Mason Harding, Jason Chalky, Zophia Chalky and Jayda Virostak, all of North Jackson; companion, Ronald Falkowski of Berlin Center and siblings, Dennis Yager of Arizona, Robert (Susan) Yager and Brian Yager, both of Warren, Ohio, Sherrie (Tom) Cross of Lake Milton, J. Edward (Rhonda) Yager, Jr. and James Yager, both of Lordstown, Jonathan Yager of Warren, Jackie Jones, Patty Bennett, Albert Davis, Sue (the late Curtis) Davis and Edward (Karen) Davis, all of Warren and Jerry Rodriquez of Florida.

Besides her birth parents, Charlie was also preceded in death by her adopted parents, “mom and dad,” J. Edward and Donna (White) Yager; husband, Rickey Raver; sons, Rickey Raver and Jeremy Spencer and siblings, Michael Yager and Connie Rae Davis.

Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Warren Revival Center, 4400 West Market Street, Leavittsburg, OH 44430.

Arrangement by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

