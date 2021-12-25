YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 18, 2021, fighting like a soldier, Scott Michael King, 45, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at home with his family by his side.

Scott was known as “Bobo” or “Scooter” to many.

He was diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the larynx in 2018 and started hospice just last month.

He was born on December 29, 1975, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Robert King and Sherrill (Motz) Meenathan.

Scott is survived by his beloved wife, Dawn (Lengyel) King, who he married on July 24, 2004; daughter, Alyssa (Shawn) Patterson of Youngstown; grandson, Shawn Patterson, Jr., at home; mother-in-law, Essie Treharne; siblings, Robert (Michelle) King, Laura (Randy) Trushovic of Oakdale, Pennsylvania and Christine (Brad) Selway of Salem, Ohio; stepsiblings, Ed Meeanchan and Michelle Meeanchan; brothers-in-law, David (Lydia) Lengyel and Chad Treharne, all of Youngstown; sisters-in-law, Angela Lengyel of Petersburg, Deana Julia of Florida and a whole bunch of nieces and nephews.

Besides is parents, Scott was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Larry Meenachan; father-in-law, Arthur Treharne; nephew, Brandon Leonelli and stepsister, Tracy Meeanchan.

Scott worked for many companies over his career as a roofer. He loved RC cars, Da Bears, the BEAST, but most of all, he loved his friends and family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.