YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott K. Bellstrom, 59, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 22, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Charles W. and Jacqueline L. (Sheridan) Bellstrom.

He was employed as a cook for various restaurants in the area. When he was not spending time with his family and friends, he enjoyed watching football and playing pool. Scott was an excellent cook who always enjoyed cooking for his family and friends.

Scott is survived by his two sons, Scott C. Bellstrom and Ryan J. Bellstrom, both of Youngstown, Ohio and siblings, Peggy (John) Pachuck of Cortland, Ohio, Chuck (Shirley) Bellstrom of Hillsville, Pennsylvania, Ken Bellstrom of Los Angeles, California and Karen Bellstrom of Youngstown, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Bellstrom and brother, Thomas Bellstrom.

A Memorial and Celebration of Life are scheduled at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at 5533 Lakeview Drive, Cortland, OH 44410.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.