AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra (Sandy) Jean Jackson, 75, of Mahoning Valley, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022.

She was born on August 9, 1946, in Oil City Pennsylvania, daughter of the late William J. Clarke, Sr. and Esther (Perry) Clarke.

Sandy was a Homemaker all of her life.

In her free time when she was younger, she used to travel with her father and his band ‘Denver Bill (Clarke) and his Ranch Hands’ to hear them play. As a result, she loved listening and singing along to country music. Later, she really enjoyed playing video games, as well as card games with her friends and her grandchildren.

Sandy is survived by her sons James Clark, John Clark, Shawn (Krissie) Yavorcik, daughters Janice (Chuck) Valentin, Sheryl Jackson & fiancée Jason Hagens, grandchildren, Jenna, Andrew & Jamie Clark, Nicolas Clark, Anthony Perez, Dontaue Valentin, Rhiana Smith, Kaylie & Kyra Yarber, Christopher Jewell. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, and her siblings Billijo Condon and Phillip Clarke.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by brother, William J. Clarke Jr, and sister Muriel Tavolario.

Viewing and the receiving of friends will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, immediately followed by the funeral service officiated by Pastor Rob McFarland at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, OH 44515

