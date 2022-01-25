YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 30, 2021, Sandra “Sandy” Roberts, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a long illness.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 28, 1945 to Nicholas and Mary (Cordova) Young.



After graduating from high school she became a beautician.

She loved working at Kalu Driving Range which she owned with her husband.



Sandy was a devoted wife, mother and mama. Her laugh was contagious and her smile inviting. One of her greatest joys in life was getting the whole family together for her special Sunday spaghetti dinners. She looked forward to playing cards with her brothers and sisters and dancing to her favorite Bee Gees songs. Family and friends will cherish the special memories that were made at all of the summer swimming parties she hosted at her home. She was truly a blessing for everyone and will be missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.



Sandra is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joseph; daughter, Kim and her husband, Paul; son, Joseph, Jr.; grandchildren, Nicolas, Alycia, Alexi, Gianni, Guilliana and Joella; great-grandchildren, Nicolas, Santino and CJ and brothers and sisters, Donna (Carmen) Veccione, Shirley (Dean) Sahli, Nicolas (Vicky) Young and Michael Young.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her brother, Patrick.



Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2021 at St. Joseph Parish, 4545 New Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.