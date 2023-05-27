STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lynne Ingram of Struthers, Ohio, age 60, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023.

She was born April 6, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, daughter of the late Albert and Wilma (Harris) Law.

Sandra attended Warren Western Reserve High School.

Following her graduation, she married Charles Ingram. She became a wife and mother. Loving and taking care of her family meant everything to Sandra.

She was a big Stevie Nicks fan and her favorite breed of dog was German Sheppard. Her family always looked forward to eating her delicious biscuits and gravy, they were the best. Above all, her family was most important to her. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and son-in-law meant everything to her. Sandra will be desperately missed by all those she’s left behind.

She is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Rodney) McMeans; son, Nathan; five beloved grandchildren and one on the way at the end of July. Her grandbabies are Lov’e, Jordan, Rod’asia, Jaidev and De’andre.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Wilma Law.

